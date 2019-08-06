As Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Share Price Declined, Jane Street Group Has Cut Its Position; Patten & Patten Has Upped Its Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Holding

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 93,648 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09M, up from 89,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.52. About 2.75 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 77.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 41,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The institutional investor held 11,643 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 52,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.91. About 1.54 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,170 shares to 30,011 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,622 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 29,930 shares. Van Strum & Towne has invested 3.98% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,434 shares. Guardian Capital Lp holds 0.56% or 217,265 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar has invested 0.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 1.56 million shares. Wealthquest Corp invested in 0.73% or 13,742 shares. Northwest Counselors Lc holds 37,751 shares. Marietta Prtnrs Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,162 shares. Td Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cypress Mgmt Llc (Wy) reported 4,070 shares. Wheatland Advsrs Inc invested in 1.91% or 17,908 shares. Sonata Grp Inc Incorporated reported 6,068 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited has invested 1.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 140,600 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd reported 0% stake. Clearline Cap Lp holds 0.53% or 88,315 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 200,203 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 23,668 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.05% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 1.69M shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co reported 46,072 shares. Fund Sa reported 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Moreover, Pnc Financial Services Group has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 2,922 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) owns 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 450 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 182,025 shares. Nordea Mngmt holds 0.01% or 235,791 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Assetmark reported 145 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 43,875 shares to 59,275 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xerox Corp by 37,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 17.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $1 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $94.80 million for 1.48 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -223.88% EPS growth.