As Realogy Hldgs (Put) (RLGY) Stock Value Declined, Holder Saba Capital Management LP Has Cut by $3.24 Million Its Position; As General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Continental Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $5.56 Million

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 78.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 617,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 172,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 790,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 39.45 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE REVENUES WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 74% REPORTED AND DOWN 14% ORGANIC; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY – UNDER CONTRACT, 800 ELECTRIC LOCOMOTIVES, 1000 DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES TO BE MANUFACTURED AND SUPPLIED BY CO’S; 21/05/2018 – ? GE agrees to $11bn […]; 16/05/2018 – GE AFFILIATES TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN AMU POWER’S KENYA COAL PLANT; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 04/04/2018 – GE Completes AGP Upgrades for Gas Turbines in Turkey and Iraq; 09/03/2018 – Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 20/04/2018 – GE set aside $1.5 billion of reserves in the most recent quarter; 31/05/2018 – Wartsila CFO says GE’s Jenbacher would complement business well

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) (RLGY) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 294,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.85 million, down from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.32M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.525. About 710,708 shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fd by 644,067 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $15.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royce Global Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RGT) by 202,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 645,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Georgia Qlty Mun Inc (NKG).

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 1.19% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.84 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $94.89 million for 1.36 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Mngmt reported 19,275 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of invested in 27,300 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd stated it has 123,529 shares. 47,501 are owned by Schroder Mgmt Gp. Parametric Assocs Lc holds 0% or 473,842 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Mgmt stated it has 23,700 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 23,668 shares. 33,560 were accumulated by Cna Fincl. Trexquant Limited Partnership stated it has 38,230 shares. 81,490 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 2,200 shares. Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,830 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 40,500 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 119,300 shares valued at $999,734 were bought by Schneider Ryan M. on Wednesday, May 8.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 16.73 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of stock. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S. On Thursday, August 15 Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 34,836 shares. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 20,085 shares to 40,085 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC).