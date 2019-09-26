As Reading International (RDI) Stock Price Declined, Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Boosted by $1.19 Million Its Holding; Essex Investment Management Co Lifted Holding in Energy Recovery Com (ERII) by $658,120

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Energy Recovery Inc Com (ERII) by 28.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 65,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.78% . The hedge fund held 293,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, up from 227,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Energy Recovery Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 175,918 shares traded. Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has risen 36.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ERII News: 08/05/2018 – Energy Recovery at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 24/04/2018 – Energy Recovery Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 34 Days; 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 27/03/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY INC – ORDERS ARE EXPECTED TO SHIP IN SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY PLANT DECIDED AT ELKEM SALTEN; 02/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 07/03/2018 Energy Recovery 4Q EPS 21c; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY NAMES CHRIS GANNON AS PRESIDENT & CEO; 01/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 8; 25/04/2018 – ELKEM ASA ELK.OL – SALTEN ENERGIGJENVINNING AS DECIDED TO BUILD AN ENERGY RECOVERY PLANT AT ELKEM SALTEN

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Reading International Inc. (RDI) by 84.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 99,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% . The hedge fund held 215,850 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80M, up from 116,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Reading International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $296.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 9,372 shares traded. Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) has declined 16.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RDI News: 16/03/2018 – Reading International 4Q EPS 32c; 24/04/2018 – Reading Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 10 Days; 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q Net $3M; 10/05/2018 – Date of Webcast for First Quarter 2018 Results Announced by Reading International; 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q EPS 13c; 16/03/2018 – Reading International 4Q Rev $71.8M; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reading International, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort; 10/05/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC RDI.O – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.13; 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q Rev $75.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Reading International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold ERII shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 19.06 million shares or 12.98% more from 16.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 48,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 199,658 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 683 Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn has 28,924 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,178 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 10,307 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teton Advsrs accumulated 68,000 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) for 24,630 shares. Cortina Asset Ltd Com owns 538,561 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc has invested 0% in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). Geode Lc invested in 0% or 441,118 shares. Da Davidson Co holds 0.01% or 66,350 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 501 shares or 0% of the stock. Manchester Mgmt Lc reported 32,405 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0% in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viewray Inc Com by 72,620 shares to 169,001 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Jr Gold by 132,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,340 shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp Com (NYSE:FNV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 6 investors sold RDI shares while 23 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 8.30 million shares or 1.40% less from 8.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 12,512 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) for 7,432 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated has 0% invested in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) for 1,506 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0.02% or 195,925 shares. Bessemer has invested 0% in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). Legal & General Public Lc has invested 0% in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,797 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 0% stake. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon stated it has 74,962 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 25,699 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 11,196 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) for 68,235 shares. 9,903 are held by Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De. State Street Corporation reported 0% in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). 17,500 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 9,580 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $136.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 7.47 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).