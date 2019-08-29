As Re Max Hldgs (RMAX) Market Value Declined, Holder Td Asset Management Cut Its Position by $2.02 Million; Dollar Gen New (DG) Shareholder Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Lifted Holding by $559,300 as Market Valuation Rose

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Re Max Hldgs Inc (RMAX) by 30.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 53,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.71% . The institutional investor held 119,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, down from 172,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Re Max Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 106,020 shares traded. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 42.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 23/04/2018 – Today’s Home Buyers Drawn to Clean, Bright and Move-in Ready Homes; Limited Listing Inventory Can Demand Compromise, RE/MAX Bro; 06/04/2018 – RE/MAX Shoreline Expands in Maine; 21/03/2018 – RE/MAX Affiliates Donate Over $167 Million to 170 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Sees FY Rev $213M-$216M; 15/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RE/MAX cuts the ribbon on new home; 23/05/2018 – RE/MAX INTEGRA Joins Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program; 03/05/2018 – Re/Max Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10-11; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF $103.5 MLN TO $106.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ RE/MAX Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMAX); 23/04/2018 – Today’s Home Buyers Drawn to Clean, Bright and Move-in Ready Homes; Limited Listing Inventory Can Demand Compromise, RE/MAX Brokers Report

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 104,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.47B market cap company. The stock increased 11.09% or $15.64 during the last trading session, reaching $156.67. About 5.31 million shares traded or 205.90% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $22.51 million activity. $4.47M worth of stock was bought by Liniger Gail A. on Thursday, June 6. 9,100 shares were bought by Dow Roger J., worth $293,930 on Wednesday, June 12.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 42,242 shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $158.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 76,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 789,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold RMAX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.50 million shares or 2.83% more from 17.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 0% invested in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). State Street reported 495,038 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance holds 0% or 167,669 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Swiss Retail Bank holds 0% or 32,300 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability reported 38,738 shares. Captrust Fin owns 283 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks has 6,399 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Communications has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 2.01M shares. Millennium Llc reported 129,714 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 95,459 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) for 11,540 shares. Parkside Bancshares Tru holds 0% or 37 shares. Synovus, a Georgia-based fund reported 814 shares.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 5,300 shares to 115,700 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 4,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lands End Inc New (NASDAQ:LE).