As Rci Hospitality Hold (RICK) Stock Declined, Shareholder Opus Capital Group Has Cut Its Holding by $1.07 Million; National Grid Plc (NGG) Stock Value Declined While Loudon Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $752,840

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 7,972 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 384,833 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 4.35% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers; 29/05/2018 – EPA ANNOUNCES $100M PACT WITH NATIONAL GRID FOR CLEANUP; 11/04/2018 – UK’S OFGEM – INVESTIGATING WHETHER CEDENT MAINTAINS AN “EFFICIENT AND ECONOMICAL” PIPELINE SYSTEM; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC – OVERALL GROUP CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018/19 IS EXPECTED TO BE AT A SIMILAR LEVEL TO £4.3 BLN OF INVESTMENT IN 2017/18; 04/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – ANDY AGG, CURRENTLY GROUP TAX AND TREASURY DIRECTOR, WILL BECOME INTERIM CFO PENDING APPOINTMENT OF A PERMANENT GROUP CFO; 31/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 870P; 17/05/2018 – National Grid PLC FY Net Pft GBP2.06B; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 17/05/2018 – National Grid: Contribution from Ventures and Other Activities Expected Slightly Higher; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – LARGELY OFFSET AT EARNINGS LEVEL BY BENEFITS TO FINANCE COSTS AND A LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Rci Hospitality Hold (RICK) by 56.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 48,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.05% . The institutional investor held 37,476 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, down from 86,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Rci Hospitality Hold for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.18M market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 108,847 shares traded or 47.49% up from the average. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) has declined 47.99% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RICK News: 10/05/2018 – RCI Hospitality 2Q EPS 48c; 07/03/2018 – RCI Files 10-Q and Reports Continued Strong Core 1Q18 Results; 10/05/2018 – RCI REITERATING FY18 FCF TARGET OF $23M; 07/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality 1Q EPS $1.47; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 10/04/2018 – RCI 2Q18 Club & Restaurant Total & Same-Store Sales Continue to Grow; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 09/03/2018 – RCI in Compliance with Nasdaq Periodic Filing Requirement; 10/05/2018 – RCI Reports Strong 2Q18 Results; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11,332 shares to 29,008 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Em (IEMG) by 29,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S/T Corp Bo (VCSH).

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11,332 shares to 29,008 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Em (IEMG) by 29,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S/T Corp Bo (VCSH).

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,430 shares to 20,721 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 12,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).