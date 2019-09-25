As Rci Hospitality Hldgs (RICK) Market Value Declined, Moab Capital Partners Lifted Its Position by $967,997; As Dana (DAN) Market Value Declined, Holder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $5.06 Million

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 266,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 5.58M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.33 million, down from 5.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 1.18 million shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 09/03/2018 – Melrose: GKN-Dana Deal Prejudicial to GKN Shareholders’ Interests; 14/03/2018 – Dana Mulls Dual-Listing in London to Get GKN Shareholder Support -FT; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84, REV VIEW $7.69 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – DANA SAYS WILL DOUBLE SIZE OF SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $200M; 19/03/2018 – GKN GKN.L SHAREHOLDER COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE SAYS PLANS TO REJECT MELROSE MRON.L TAKEOVER OFFER; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Combination Would Create Dana Plc; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N – TO DELIVER $235 MLN IN SYNERGIES; 21/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 09/03/2018 – Dana Expects to Complete Transaction in Second Half of 2018; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Dana as a Top Supplier for Performance, Quality, and Innovation

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc (RICK) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 56,941 shares as the company's stock declined 26.05% . The hedge fund held 253,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, up from 196,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.31% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 153,012 shares traded or 106.05% up from the average. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) has declined 47.99% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 16,034 shares to 272,185 shares, valued at $16.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 12,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

Analysts await Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DAN’s profit will be $120.91M for 4.23 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Dana Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

