As Rbs Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Shares Rose, Scout Investments Cut Position by $10.89 Million; Capstone Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Cme Group (CME) Position by $388,000 as Shares Rose

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Rbs Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 311,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.52 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Rbs Citizens Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 2.95 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,657 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, down from 26,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $214.73. About 2.07 million shares traded or 60.08% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 04/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle rallies; shrugs off China beef tariff news; 03/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-More CME hog losses as China pork tariff hike remains; 16/03/2018 – Spencer’s NEX Group Rises Most in 20 Years After CME Approach; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Offer Values NEX at GBP3.9B; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 76 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 13/03/2018 – Illinois Cannabis Education Expo 1st to Include Patient Education & Professional CME/CEU Platforms!; 25/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 24; 29/03/2018 – CME’S TERRY DUFFY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 16/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 13; 28/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: JUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY BARGAIN BUYING AND SHORT-COVERING AFTER HITTING CONTRACT LOWS -TRADE

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 32.73 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.68 million for 9.38 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.