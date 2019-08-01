As Raytheon (RTN) Valuation Rose, Holder Exane Derivatives Has Cut by $881.57 Million Its Holding; Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Has Boosted Its At&T (T) Holding by $650,101 as Stock Value Rose

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 30.87M shares traded or 9.58% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – AS OF MIDNIGHT MAY 4, CO REACHED IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO REGARDING ITS RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 13/04/2018 – Economides on AT&T, Time Warner Trial (Audio); 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Business Solutions Wireless Service Revenue $1.79B; 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 11/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 78.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 4,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 1,288 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.46M, down from 6,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.98. About 1.13 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett And Co Incorporated, Tennessee-based fund reported 150 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.70 million shares. Fulton Bankshares Na reported 1,202 shares. 50 are held by Field Main Savings Bank. Shell Asset invested in 62,409 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Reliant Invest Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3.11% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Addison Capital holds 0.23% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 1,699 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Co Limited invested in 242,231 shares or 0.32% of the stock. First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division holds 0.19% or 7,778 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 45,288 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Group Incorporated owns 468,676 shares. Burney has 1.24% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). City Holding Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,595 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 255,443 shares.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis (NYSE:PLD) by 9 shares to 815 shares, valued at $58.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishs Msci Brazil (EWZ) by 31,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Macerich (NYSE:MAC).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon (RTN), UK Ministry of Defence team to develop new UK space capabilities – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN) Secures $105.5M Contract from NATO to Upgrade Germany’s Patriot Integrated Air & Missile Defense System – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lockheed Martin: Still A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares were sold by Jimenez Frank R. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.19 million for 15.62 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.