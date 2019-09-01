As Raytheon (RTN) Valuation Rose, Boston Family Office Has Upped Its Stake; Everett Harris & Company Raised Its Position in Walt Disney Company (DIS) as Shares Rose

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 4,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 52,477 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 47,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.06 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 11,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.97 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1.56M were reported by Stifel. Nippon Life Global Americas Inc owns 60,880 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Burney holds 114,833 shares. Federated Pa owns 845,258 shares. City Tru Fl holds 0.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 13,237 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3G Capital Prtn Limited Partnership invested in 0.14% or 11,420 shares. Round Table Service Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Fin Corp In owns 1,777 shares. Beaumont Prns Limited has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,216 shares. Dudley Shanley has invested 3.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Allsquare Wealth Lc accumulated 948 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust has 0.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,262 shares. Factory Mutual Ins stated it has 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $3.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 94,647 shares to 799,243 shares, valued at $111.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,318 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) by 5,065 shares to 96,976 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Ltd by 9,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,483 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).