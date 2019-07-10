As Raytheon (RTN) Shares Declined, Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Raised Position; At&T (T) Stake Held by Weatherly Asset Management

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 20,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 264,265 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, up from 243,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 30.28M shares traded or 8.73% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 11/05/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PLANNING PREMIUM DTV STREAMING PACKAGE FOR ABOUT $80; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Boulder Lab Checks AT&T’s Work on FirstNet Rollout, Services; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by John Donovan at MoffettNathanson Conference on May 15

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 4,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,196 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, up from 43,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 2.21M shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) by 7,517 shares to 163,329 shares, valued at $19.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,685 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 3,501 shares. Another trade for 10,023 shares valued at $1.84M was sold by Lawrence Taylor W.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,889 shares to 54,176 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,323 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).