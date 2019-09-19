As Raytheon (RTN) Share Price Rose, Holder Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Increased Holding; Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding Has Lifted by Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.93M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $156.7. About 1.28 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 4,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 52,370 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.11M, up from 48,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $200.31. About 1.26M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bright Rock Management Llc holds 1.53% or 27,500 shares in its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 497 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Thomas White Ltd invested in 0.08% or 2,670 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc has invested 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 82,231 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Covington Investment Advisors Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,845 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.12% or 25,918 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp owns 0.34% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 150,921 shares. Notis accumulated 2,100 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 2.76M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 1,380 shares. Peoples Ser Corp holds 0.08% or 900 shares. Natixis invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Call Buying Activity in Raytheon (RTN) Highlights Upside in Shares Amid Middle East Tensions -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN), Hanwha Systems partner to upgrade Identification Friend or Foe systems – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $22.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 59,097 shares to 613,702 shares, valued at $14.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Bancorporation by 139,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General Preview: Managing Costs Will Be Crucial – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Kroger has an unlikely competitor in the fresh foods category – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General to roll into two new states – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset As reported 0% stake. Shell Asset Management Company owns 41,561 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Brinker stated it has 6,828 shares. Adirondack Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tocqueville Asset LP invested in 49,090 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mackenzie holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 490,995 shares. Fiduciary Wi accumulated 3.98M shares. Midas Management has 20,600 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 55,930 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Monetary Mgmt Gp has invested 0.69% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Greenleaf Tru holds 0.16% or 76,564 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Limited Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 146 shares. Fdx Advsrs, California-based fund reported 63,212 shares. Allstate Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 29,429 shares.