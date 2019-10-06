As Raytheon (RTN) Market Value Rose, Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Lifted by $722,102 Its Position; As Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Share Value Declined, Clarivest Asset Management Has Upped by $833,000 Its Holding

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 4,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 52,370 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.11 million, up from 48,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $194.45. About 1.99M shares traded or 13.81% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 336,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.57 million, up from 312,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $30.57. About 478,854 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 13/03/2018 – DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide; 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC – “SEVERELY DISAPPOINTED WITH LACK OF PERFORMANCE BY ACI UNDER TERMS OF FACILITY AGREEMENT IT ENTERED INTO WITH BMR ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2016”; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 09/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 16; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Rev $209.3M; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 04/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight the Future of Campus Commerce at Ellucian Live 2018; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA of $255M-$270M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1.62M shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Inv House Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 1,450 shares. 3,422 were reported by Next Finance Incorporated. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 450 shares. Ghp Invest stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Willis Invest Counsel reported 33,952 shares stake. 265,466 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Family Firm has 0.08% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Quantbot Techs Lp reported 3,547 shares stake. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lc, New York-based fund reported 12,155 shares. Indiana Trust And Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Baldwin Management Llc reported 4,460 shares. American Gp invested in 0.06% or 90,384 shares.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 31,287 shares to 452,935 shares, valued at $23.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO) by 407,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,380 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Mgmt Lc reported 3.74 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 81,666 shares. Bb&T reported 9,714 shares. Reinhart Ptnrs Inc invested 0.35% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Brown Brothers Harriman Communications accumulated 0% or 97 shares. 8,356 were reported by Eqis Capital. Tributary Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 46,633 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 84,018 are held by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. 28,506 are held by Stifel Fincl. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Blair William & Il accumulated 7,474 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 16,888 shares. Advisory Serv stated it has 558 shares.