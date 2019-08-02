As Raytheon Company (RTN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Private Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake; First Long Island Investors Continues to Hold Holding in Boeing Co (BA)

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 4,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 35,806 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, up from 31,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $334.58. About 1.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems; 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets; 04/04/2018 – BOEING ‘CONFIDENT’ DIALOGUE CONTINUES AMID US-CHINA TARIFFS; 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran; 23/05/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE MULTIPLE CREW MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SERVICES UNIT’S SALES GROWING AT 8% PACE VS. 6% IN 2017; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 18,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 58,825 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, up from 39,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $178.09. About 273,975 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W also sold $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares. Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32,416 shares to 63,870 shares, valued at $12.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM).