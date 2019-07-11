As Raytheon Company (RTN) Share Value Declined, Lafleur & Godfrey Has Upped Stake by $301,210; Newmont Mining (NEM) Shareholder Cheviot Value Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.08. About 4.02M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 1,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,901 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28 million, up from 82,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $177.87. About 979,926 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $179,183 activity. 1,250 shares valued at $42,663 were sold by Palmer Thomas Ronald on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. NEM’s profit will be $222.93 million for 36.19 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 1.63M shares. Barnett And Incorporated reported 1,150 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 5,744 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated invested in 1.92 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 2,550 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 50,439 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 49,046 shares. British Columbia Management Corp owns 180,119 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.09 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Jennison Assocs Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Kornitzer Capital Management Ks reported 0.05% stake. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 7,109 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Css Ltd Il holds 0.09% or 44,000 shares.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD) by 4,765 shares to 95,922 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc Com (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 41,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,379 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Wood Michael J also sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares. Lawrence Taylor W also sold $1.84M worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13.

