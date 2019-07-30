As Raytheon Company (RTN) Share Value Declined, Harvey Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Bunge Limited (BG) Stake Maintained by Harvest Capital Strategies Llc

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 3,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,015 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 29,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $185.8. About 994,773 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.25. About 1.33M shares traded or 4.31% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Agribusiness EBIT View to $800M-$1B; 08/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 8; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTRLY DIV ON SHRS, DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON P; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF EFFECTIVE DATE OF FACILITY – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 8; 14/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 14; 02/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 2; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS ON SOY IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – Bunge to push ahead with Brazilian sugar mill IPO; 30/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 30

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Jimenez Frank R. Wood Michael J had sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693 on Wednesday, February 13.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 29,885 shares to 7,650 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,045 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,849 shares to 28,151 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. 10,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian. 160,000 shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO, worth $8.16M on Thursday, May 23. The insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.