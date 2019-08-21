As Raytheon Company (RTN) Share Price Rose, Motco Raised Its Stake; Union Bankshares Has Cut Lowes Cos (LOW) Position by $559,933; Stock Price Declined

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 5,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 47,168 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, down from 52,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $97.87. About 9.20 million shares traded or 75.23% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES

Motco increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 1,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 30,633 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, up from 28,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $185.44. About 2.30 million shares traded or 10.63% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfs International Value by 28,289 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $57.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Company by 61,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. The insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 7,256 shares to 14,361 shares, valued at $751,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 174,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.