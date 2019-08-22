As Raytheon Company (RTN) Share Price Rose, Holder Private Capital Advisors Boosted Stake; Cna Financial Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $643,500 as Market Value Rose

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 185,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.87M, up from 179,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.79. About 7.38M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 18,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 58,825 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, up from 39,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $183.76. About 206,886 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt owns 141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Limited owns 9,114 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. M Holdings Securities has invested 0.1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hudock Cap Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 536 shares. Jefferies Gru owns 1,385 shares. Kj Harrison And Ptnrs Inc stated it has 4,900 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Loeb Partners has 50 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.07% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 904,849 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & invested in 312,256 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Blue Chip Prns has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 152 shares. Altfest L J Inc accumulated 7,896 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd Company holds 5,267 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 50,245 shares. Group stated it has 1.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.61% or 11,753 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora owns 78,778 shares for 3.33% of their portfolio. Fcg Advisors Limited Com holds 0.95% or 24,369 shares in its portfolio. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,452 shares. Quantbot Technology LP invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montgomery Inv Mgmt holds 18,478 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Stralem And accumulated 3.19% or 59,147 shares. Ltd Ca holds 117,422 shares or 3.32% of its portfolio. 6,296 are owned by Advent Cap Management De. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 62,262 shares. Cibc Mkts Corp has invested 3.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Steadfast Mgmt Lp has invested 4.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 29,000 shares to 35,500 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,255 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Pl.

