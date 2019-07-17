As Raytheon Company (RTN) Share Price Declined, Motco Has Boosted Its Position; Bangor Savings Bank Cut Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake by $318,528; Market Valuation Declined

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 6,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,939 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 13,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 7.46 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Urges Wells Fargo To Halt Any Plans To Expand Presence On College Campuses; 20/04/2018 – CFPB CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO HAS DISCONTINUED THE PRACTICES THAT LED TO ITS DEFICIENCIES, AND HAS BEGUN VOLUNTARILY PROVIDING REMEDIATION TO CONSUMERS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL BUSINESS SHOULD BE EARNING MORE MONEY; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts – sources via @PatrickMRucker; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Wells Fargo & Co. Rtgs Unaffected By Penalties; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 12; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS MAY NEED TO BE REVISED TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL ACCRUALS FOR CFPB/OCC MATTER; 04/04/2018 – Investor Adviser Recommends Against Keeping Wells Fargo’s Auditor — MarketWatch

Motco increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 1,897 shares as the company's stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,633 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, up from 28,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $178.72. About 293,688 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Wells Fargo Donates $330000 to Tornado and Flood Relief Efforts – Business Wire" on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published: "Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha" on July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Lc holds 12,745 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Jacobs & Ca has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. Stewart Patten Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 255,145 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 0.19% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 169,648 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha holds 278,008 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Systematic Financial Limited Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 9,245 shares. Jnba invested in 0.15% or 14,930 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 36,921 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Consulta Ltd invested 5.75% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Glob Invsts holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12.49M shares. The California-based Neumann Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 1.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Intermediate Term Corp (CIU) by 7,617 shares to 445,254 shares, valued at $24.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 6,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Raytheon Submits Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor Proposal – PRNewswire" on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published: "National Security Concerns May Obstruct The United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Seeking Alpha" on July 07, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. 4,094 shares were sold by Jimenez Frank R, worth $752,828. $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Wood Michael J.