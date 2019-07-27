As Raytheon Company (RTN) Share Price Declined, Edge Wealth Management Raised Stake; Three Peaks Capital Management Decreased Its Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stake by $867,258

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 13,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 45,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $73.54. About 1.33M shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 20/04/2018 – Popcast: Pop’s Category Killers, From Live Nation to Spotify, Under the Microscope; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS PREMIER TX CONCERT PROMOTER, FESTIVAL; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 29/05/2018 – Florence + The Machine Confirm North American Leg Of Global Tour; 03/05/2018 – P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMEN TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Live Nation CEO Got Paid Like a Rock Star in 2017; 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 225.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 27,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,217 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, up from 12,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 1.55M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 34,304 shares to 99,952 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 9,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J. Jimenez Frank R also sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13.

