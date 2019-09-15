As Raytheon Company (RTN) Market Value Rose, Cypress Capital Management Lowered Holding by $6.90 Million; As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Share Value Declined, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Boosted by $22.82 Million Its Holding

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 83.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 51,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 9,865 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 60,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 1.82 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3.17M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $518.84M, up from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $166.75. About 964,413 shares traded or 3.04% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49M for 17.37 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Gp Inc accumulated 417,685 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Whitnell And Co accumulated 4,025 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.15% or 10,841 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 522,384 shares stake. Jolley Asset Mgmt Lc reported 22,480 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.23% or 296,441 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invs Limited has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,015 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bp Public Limited accumulated 28,500 shares or 0.18% of the stock. American Asset reported 2,203 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 315 shares. Moors And Cabot invested in 0.34% or 15,321 shares. Moreover, Hilltop Holdg Inc has 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,157 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 157,759 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 110,531 shares to 263,163 shares, valued at $14.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 63,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 141,000 shares to 4.04 million shares, valued at $353.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 300,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC).

