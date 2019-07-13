As Raytheon Company (RTN) Market Value Declined, Private Capital Advisors Lifted Position by $3.45 Million; Tcw Group Has Raised Its Stake in Target (TGT) by $1.58 Million

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 19,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 350,480 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.13 million, up from 330,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.53. About 4.49M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 18,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,825 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, up from 39,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $179.14. About 1.25M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 398,634 shares to 12,300 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,057 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Target’s Lost Weekend: Anomalous or Ominous? – Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Retail Stocks That Are Worth a Look Today – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Walmart, Target, and eBay Are Taking on Prime Day – Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Target’s Making Same-Day Delivery Easier for Its Online Shoppers – The Motley Fool” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Target Stock Is Still One of the Best Retail Plays – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RTN, SSFN AND MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Raytheon launches secure mobile emergency communications app for iOS and Android smart phones – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Technologies’ Best Company After the Breakup Will Be… – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon and Northrop Grumman Team Up to Battle Lockheed Martin in Hypersonics – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Invest Limited has invested 0.13% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Fort Point Prtn Llc holds 1,152 shares. City Holdg Com holds 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 1,595 shares. Hendershot holds 1.77% or 28,378 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn invested in 0.02% or 893 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 5,601 shares. United Service Automobile Association holds 318,911 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 28,650 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.24% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Optimum Investment Advsr has 526 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 0.1% stake. Csat Investment Advisory LP invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.18% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 481,295 shares. Motco accumulated 30,633 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W also sold $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13. Wood Michael J had sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693.