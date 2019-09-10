As Raytheon Company (RTN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Increased Holding; As Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Market Value Rose, Holder Harvey Partners Has Lifted Position

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 1,132 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO WOULD CONSIDER SELLING 20% STAKE TO I’NATIONAL CO; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SEES CHINA OVERTAKING SOUTH AFRICA AS BIGGEST MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss $17.6M-Loss $20.6M; 30/05/2018 – ASPEN UNIVERSITY PROMOTES DR. ANNE MCNAMARA TO CHIEF NURSING OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN CLOSES ~EU€3.4B EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – HY REVENUE GENERATED BY GROUP GREW 11% TO R21,9 BLN; 29/03/2018 – First of Six New Aspen Dental Practices in New Mexico Opening to Make Access to Care Easier in the Land of Enchantment; 23/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – RETIREMENT OF MR JOHN BUCHANAN AND APPOINTMENT OF MS LINDA DE BEER AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Glendale

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 1013.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 18,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 19,985 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 1,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $190.91. About 69,617 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt holds 2,971 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, Orrstown Inc has 0.2% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cipher Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 13,410 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office holds 58 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Md Sass Investors Ser Incorporated has 9,900 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset accumulated 1.9% or 54,931 shares. First National Bank & Trust holds 19,985 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 386,661 shares. Crestwood Gru Lc reported 2,293 shares stake. Qs Investors Ltd has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Zweig, a Alabama-based fund reported 57,653 shares. Uss Inv Limited owns 1.53M shares or 3.13% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Management holds 49,143 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment, Maryland-based fund reported 24,800 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 0.24% or 14,665 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Raytheon delivering wireless TOW missiles to US Army – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CPI Aerostructures Authorized by Raytheon to Begin Next Phase of Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band program – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Company (RTN) – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Javelin missiles remotely launched from unmanned vehicle – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (ITOT) by 7,209 shares to 110,034 shares, valued at $7.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target (NYSE:TGT) by 3,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,655 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Awarded PTT LNG Insulation Contract – PRNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Developments – PRNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aspen Aerogels to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Aspen Aerogels’s (NYSE:ASPN) Share Price Gain of 44% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 60,845 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). 309,807 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Charles Schwab Invest reported 14,261 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Essex Investment Management Llc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has 496,100 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 400 shares. 1.07 million are held by Vanguard Group Inc. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). 40,525 were reported by Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Needham Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.98% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Harvey Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 1.00 million shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 41,700 shares.