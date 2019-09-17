As Raytheon Co (RTN) Valuation Rose, Hendley & Co Has Lifted Its Position; Bourgeon Capital Management Has Upped Its Fluor Corp. (New) (FLR) Holding by $442,200; Market Valuation Declined

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp. (New) (FLR) by 140.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 22,950 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $773,000, up from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp. (New) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 4.53% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 2.25M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c

Hendley & Co Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 606.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc bought 18,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 21,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 3,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $204.06. About 2.58M shares traded or 38.88% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review

Hendley & Co Inc, which manages about $216.47 million and $213.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Appleinc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,096 shares to 32,629 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.