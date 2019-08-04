As Raytheon Co (RTN) Valuation Rose, Chesley Taft & Associates Has Boosted Position; Harvey Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $1.12 Million as Shares Rose

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 6,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 54,780 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97 million, up from 48,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.24M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 15,045 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 19,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25 million shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 sales for $28.36 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,646 shares to 58,946 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 7,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5,650 shares to 16,867 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,278 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

