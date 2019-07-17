As Raytheon Co (RTN) Valuation Declined, Bluemountain Capital Management Has Raised Its Position; As Celanese Del (CE) Stock Price Rose, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Boosted by $558,600 Its Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 102.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,243 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 5,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $108.05. About 681,332 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 248.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 42,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 59,798 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, up from 17,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $180.06. About 1.30 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co by 33,231 shares to 5,619 shares, valued at $385,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,506 shares, and cut its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 71,786 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.50 million shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 11,243 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company reported 106,060 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 7,900 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 2 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has 1.81 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Architects Inc reported 1,538 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.05% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia holds 0.02% or 19,613 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.03% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 33,898 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 180 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 117,288 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling Inc invested in 64,024 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Ellington Mngmt Group Inc Incorporated Limited Com holds 1,100 shares. Argent Tru Company holds 0.27% or 13,980 shares in its portfolio. Financial Advisory Ser stated it has 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Swiss Comml Bank has 1.13 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. First National Tru Co stated it has 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Renaissance Gp Limited Liability Company reported 2.22% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.12% stake. 90,000 were reported by Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie has invested 0.24% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 136,292 shares stake. Asset Management One Ltd has invested 0.16% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Amer Century Incorporated reported 1.41M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 14,900 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Webster Savings Bank N A invested in 1,357 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Wood Michael J also sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares. Another trade for 4,094 shares valued at $752,828 was sold by Jimenez Frank R.