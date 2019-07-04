As Raytheon Co (RTN) Valuation Declined, Advisory Services Network Has Boosted by $688,142 Its Stake; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Rose, Saba Capital Management LP Trimmed by $33.18 Million Its Holding

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 58.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 582,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 417,956 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.84 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 5.29M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held March 23; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 18/05/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf told CNBC in April that broader trade tensions between the two tech-heavy countries were stalling the deal; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 75c

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 134.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 3,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,592 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 2,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $173.45. About 1.27 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,023 shares valued at $1.84M was sold by Lawrence Taylor W.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 8,893 shares to 174,190 shares, valued at $8.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 21,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,894 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Fin Mngmt has 1,160 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kessler Invest Limited Liability Corp, Indiana-based fund reported 368 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Duff Phelps Inv Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Stanley owns 33,179 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc has 1,937 shares. Ohio-based Park Natl Oh has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Dupont Capital Corp has 0.21% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 49,491 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Inv Prns Limited Liability Co has 1.33% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Factory Mutual Insur Company owns 114,500 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 7,961 shares. L & S Advsr, California-based fund reported 6,942 shares. Cullen Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2.5% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 347,565 shares. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Management Inc has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Susquehanna Intll Grp Incorporated Llp has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 30.90 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Georgia Qlty Mun Inc (NKG) by 560,610 shares to 908,974 shares, valued at $10.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Prime Rate Tr (NYSE:PPR) by 4.52M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR).