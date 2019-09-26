As Raytheon Co (RTN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Old National Bancorp Has Decreased Its Position by $343,059; Facebook (FB) Holder Courage Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $2.37 Million as Market Value Rose

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $513.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 14.47M shares traded or 1.90% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – EU PARLIAMENT TO LOOK INTO FACEBOOK ALLEGED MISUSE OF DATA; 25/04/2018 – Users should make context and intentions clear to avoid having their posts taken down, according to Facebook Head of Global Policy Management Monika Bickert; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Must Face Group Suit Claiming It Stole Biometric Data; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Pledges to Curb Abuses Before 2018 Elections: TOPLive; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is testing monthly subscription plans and connect advertisers for branded content opportunities with its video creators; 16/04/2018 – Most Divisive Facebook Ads Bought by Suspicious Groups (Correct); 14/05/2018 – Former Facebook ad targeting boss Antonio García-Martínez (@antoniogm) answers listener questions on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: transcript; 08/03/2018 – FB LAUNCHING COMMUNITY FINDER TO CONNECT ENTREPRENEURIAL WOMEN; 20/03/2018 – African Markets – Factors to watch on March 20; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 45.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $405,000, down from 4,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $197.93. About 1.41 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beck Mgmt Lc reported 18,084 shares. 75,634 are owned by Arizona State Retirement System. Mu Investments Ltd invested in 3.84% or 34,700 shares. Fil Ltd invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The California-based Weatherly Asset Lp has invested 0.52% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Blb&B Advsr holds 5,027 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Invest Management owns 4,166 shares. Illinois-based Alyeska Inv Lp has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The New Jersey-based Caxton Associate LP has invested 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hills Bancshares Company holds 0.1% or 2,168 shares in its portfolio. King Wealth holds 0.45% or 8,640 shares. 326,216 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia. Argent Tru Co reported 15,935 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 989,373 shares.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49M for 17.30 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV) by 130,396 shares to 204,423 shares, valued at $16.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

