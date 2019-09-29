As Raytheon Co (RTN) Stock Value Rose, Farmers Trust Co Increased Position; Jw Asset Management Has Lowered Its Antares Pharma (ATRS) Stake by $4.62 Million; Stock Value Rose

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 5,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 26,556 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62 million, up from 20,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.36M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT

Jw Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 80.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jw Asset Management Llc sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The institutional investor held 380,524 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jw Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 1.00M shares traded or 9.92% up from the average. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third Installment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES SEES SUBMITTING COMPLETE RESPONSE IN 2Q; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Preliminary Rtgs; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC ATRS.O – BELIEVES THAT IT DOES NOT NEED TO CONDUCT ANY NEW CLINICAL STUDIES TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 16/04/2018 – Antares Capital Appoints New Heads of Sponsor Coverage and Asset Management, Funding; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Xyosted Regulatory Update From FDA; 30/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA GETS THIRD INSTALLMENT FROM SALE OF ZOMAJET™; 22/04/2018 – DJ Antares Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRS)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scholtz And Lc owns 20,203 shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 1.51M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,086 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Seatown Pte has invested 0.79% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division reported 6,145 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1,367 shares. Pinnacle Finance Prns holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 4,745 shares. Kessler Gp Ltd owns 379 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 1.92 million shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Fiera Capital Corporation accumulated 5,469 shares. London Of Virginia invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Regentatlantic Cap Lc has invested 0.54% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 156,026 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $354.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 63,717 shares to 6,653 shares, valued at $367,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 46,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,525 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

