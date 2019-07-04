As Raytheon Co (RTN) Stock Value Declined, Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Lowered by $1.41 Million Its Stake; Citi Trends (CTRN) Stake Maintained by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.70M market cap company. The stock increased 5.04% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 44,442 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 39.35% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.78% the S&P500.

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 7,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,011 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, down from 47,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $173.45. About 1.24 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. 4,094 shares valued at $752,828 were sold by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13. Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10,026 shares to 273,531 shares, valued at $42.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 16,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 481,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 EPS, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $726.99 million for 16.61 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.