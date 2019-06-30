As Raytheon Co (RTN) Stock Value Declined, Holder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Cut Position by $585,676; Doheny Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Pfizer Com (PFE) as Stock Declined

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 61.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,081 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $810,000, down from 49,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 37.69 million shares traded or 66.82% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar; 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities; 22/03/2018 – Back to the drawing board for Reckitt after dropping Pfizer bid; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 04/05/2018 – Pneumococcal Infections: 2018 Pipeline Highlights – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 3,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,059 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 22,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $173.88. About 4.41M shares traded or 112.66% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces Results from XELJANZ XR ORAL Shift Study, The First Phase 3b/4 Study to Evaluate Methotrexate Withdrawal with JAK Inhibitor – StreetInsider.com” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Arbitrage For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pfizer’s About to Enter a Sales Slump — Here’s Why You Should Like the Stock Anyway – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Biggest Blockbuster Drugs of the Future – The Motley Fool” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Glaxo offers concessions to address Pfizer deal concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.88 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Southeast Asset Advisors has 0.41% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt owns 51,346 shares. World Asset stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 57,000 are owned by Assets Investment Management Limited Liability Corp. Sarasin And Llp holds 4.17M shares. Suvretta Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.57% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 34,262 were accumulated by Capital Planning Advsr Llc. Mathes reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pzena Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.19 million shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh reported 73,652 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Alexandria Limited Company stated it has 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aspen Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.83% or 27,861 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund has invested 1.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 46,517 shares. Salem Counselors invested 1.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,072 shares to 57,552 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 29,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares were sold by Wood Michael J. Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grisanti Management Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 355 shares. Boston Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Qci Asset Ny accumulated 0.11% or 5,964 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt holds 1,500 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.97% or 97,597 shares. Moreover, Legacy Cap Ptnrs has 0.73% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 8,554 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 1,995 shares. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Communications Al stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Weiss Multi reported 0.09% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 116,107 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd reported 22,268 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Dana Investment Advisors accumulated 95,103 shares. Advisory Lc has 0.08% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 6,592 shares. Blair William And Communication Il reported 194,891 shares. Leavell Inv Management owns 3,466 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: CRM, NFLX, BA, UTX – Investorplace.com” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Carnival, McDonald’s, Microsoft And More – Benzinga” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Names That Are Screaming Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 10, 2019.