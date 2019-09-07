As Raytheon Co (RTN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Bridgewater Associates LP Trimmed Holding; Parnassus Investments Trimmed Position in Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) as Share Value Rose

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 68.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 52,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 24,144 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, down from 76,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $190.46. About 1.76M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (ZAYO) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 142,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 3.93 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.59 million, down from 4.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Zayo Group Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 1.82M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.82M for 16.65 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 82,852 shares to 121,350 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 278,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.05 million for 49.74 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc. Class A (NYSE:MA) by 51,389 shares to 3.19M shares, valued at $750.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

