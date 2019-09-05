As Raytheon Co (RTN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Pittenger & Anderson Decreased Stake by $579,670; Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Shares Declined While First Wilshire Securities Management Trimmed Its Stake by $652,032

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 27,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The hedge fund held 210,117 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, down from 237,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.55M market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 357 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 3,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 22,550 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, down from 25,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $185.24. About 152,314 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.21 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $4.09 million for 15.30 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 16,483 shares to 239,807 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.61 million for 16.19 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.