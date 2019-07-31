As Raytheon Co (RTN) Stock Price Declined, Diversified Trust Co Raised Position; Central Secs Com (CET) Shareholder Bulldog Investors Trimmed Its Position

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 127.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 4,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,312 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 3,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $182.29. About 1.60 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Central Secs Corp Com (CET) by 37.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 202,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 344,881 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88 million, down from 547,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Central Secs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $789.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 17,030 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 10.05% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shaker Ser Ltd invested in 262,309 shares or 3.81% of the stock. 25,000 are owned by Jbf Cap. 9,482 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd Com. First Manhattan Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 24,970 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Roberts Glore And Il stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Raymond James & Assoc reported 447,821 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). 25,925 were reported by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 21,797 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 47,529 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Diversified Tru stated it has 13,307 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Moreover, Zuckerman Gru Lc has 0.26% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Ent Financial Ser owns 10,134 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp Com Cl A by 309,400 shares to 341,313 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brandywine Global Income by 139,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Management Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 5,880 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 1,367 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.57% or 2.98 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has 143,604 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 564,682 shares. Field And Main Bancorp holds 0.01% or 50 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il reported 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.83% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 311,311 shares. M&R Management Incorporated invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 4.05 million shares. 1,450 were accumulated by Invest House Lc. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Northern invested in 3.27M shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 136,469 shares.