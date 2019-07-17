As Raytheon Co. (RTN) Stock Declined, Davis-Rea LTD Has Upped Position; Chicago Equity Partners Has Boosted Its Gentex (GNTX) Position by $3.05 Million

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 141.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 152,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,555 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 107,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 1.46M shares traded or 1.55% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $180.06. About 1.30M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME)

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84M worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13. Wood Michael J sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $475,699 activity. On Friday, March 29 Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 711 shares. Another trade for 120 shares valued at $2,510 was made by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. Wallace James H sold $513,506 worth of stock or 24,000 shares. The insider Nash Kevin C bought $9,985. Shares for $314 were bought by Boehm Neil.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.