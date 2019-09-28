As Raytheon Co (RTN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Axiom International Investors Has Cut Stake by $2.22 Million; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Manchester Capital Management Has Cut by $6.20 Million Its Position

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 12,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 131,275 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.83M, down from 144,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.36M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 60,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 2.23M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $230.68 million, down from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon (RTN), Hanwha Systems partner to upgrade Identification Friend or Foe systems – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon wins $501M U.S. radar contract – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Raytheon Company declares quarterly cash dividend – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin: Powerful Company Equals Powerful Dividend Hikes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Patriot, THAAD bolster Saudi defenses – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 133,720 shares to 525,170 shares, valued at $68.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,887 shares, and has risen its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49M for 17.09 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ashfield Capital Prtn Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). James Invest has 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,110 shares. Cibc Mkts reported 0.1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hm Payson & Commerce holds 40,645 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Washington Tru Financial Bank invested 0.93% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Iberiabank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Thomasville Fincl Bank invested in 5,946 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Ltd has 1,512 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Lc reported 1.53% stake. Moreover, Beaumont Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bp Public Limited accumulated 0.18% or 28,500 shares. Invest Advisors Limited Co owns 6,816 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Northpointe Cap Ltd Llc holds 17,781 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS To Hire About 100000 For Holiday Season – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Target, UPS Set Seasonal Hiring Plans – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mogy Joel R Counsel invested in 3,000 shares. Smith Moore & holds 0.11% or 4,581 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tru Inv Advsrs stated it has 7,060 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain reported 504 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisers Ltd Liability Co owns 151,420 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Acg Wealth owns 18,062 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Management Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 26 shares. Cibc World holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 136,746 shares. Capital Global Investors reported 6.11M shares. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Iat Reinsurance holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,900 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na invested in 0.34% or 17,002 shares. Lederer & Associate Inv Counsel Ca holds 1.92% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 20,255 shares. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).