As Raytheon Co (RTN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Avalon Advisors Lowered Its Holding; As Irobot (IRBT) Stock Declined, Gagnon Securities Upped by $1.77 Million Its Stake

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 96.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 72,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 2,572 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $447,000, down from 75,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $200.57. About 182,147 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 19,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 132,685 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.16M, up from 113,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $62.88. About 201,972 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10; 29/03/2018 – iRobot Corp.: Ronald Chwang Won’t Stand for Re-election to the Board; 24/05/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 189% to 18 Days; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,054 shares to 74,827 shares, valued at $27.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 122,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Management owns 22,509 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Sterling Management Ltd Co reported 1,183 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 0.22% stake. Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Company owns 12,155 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 184,270 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Macroview Investment Limited Co stated it has 139 shares. First Personal Fincl Serv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 505 shares. Motco holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 32,349 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 4,349 shares. Amer Century Inc owns 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 333,577 shares. First Bancorporation stated it has 0.56% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Roosevelt Invest Group invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Atwood & Palmer Incorporated stated it has 1,500 shares.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.50 million for 17.53 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

