As Raytheon Co (RTN) Shares Rose, Redwood Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding; Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Shareholder Mill Road Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 214,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 10.00% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8. About 46,391 shares traded or 104.10% up from the average. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 8,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 36,180 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29 million, down from 44,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 1.82 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 12,958 shares to 395,874 shares, valued at $12.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Rech Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 89,409 shares. Allstate Corp holds 27,938 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 1.26% or 10,825 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Serv reported 1.52% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,321 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Bright Rock Mngmt Ltd accumulated 27,500 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.22% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 364,741 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 12,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Woodstock has invested 0.79% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Massachusetts-based Srb has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 5,093 were reported by Linscomb Williams. Virtu Finance Ltd has 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Farmers Merchants Investments holds 133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,538 were reported by Winfield Assoc Inc.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49 million for 17.37 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 0.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold HBP shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 0.49% more from 11.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Cutter Communication Brokerage Inc holds 10,000 shares. Vanguard Inc invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 5,500 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.04% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Weber Alan W holds 2.32% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) or 2.36M shares. Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 40,236 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 80,767 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc reported 320,106 shares stake. Geode Capital Ltd Liability reported 113,703 shares. Millennium Lc reported 71,351 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 505,178 shares. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Com has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 12,369 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $69,019 activity.