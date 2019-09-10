As Raytheon Co (RTN) Shares Rose, Kdi Capital Partners Has Upped Its Holding; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Seaward Management Limited Partnership Increased Position

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 3,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 299,068 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.21 million, up from 295,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $137. About 1.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 2,629 shares as the company's stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 38,332 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, up from 35,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $190.66. About 298,904 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 207 shares to 20,662 shares, valued at $36.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,774 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J & holds 0.41% or 62,618 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Capital Mgmt owns 26,968 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 1.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Btc Capital Management has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atlanta L L C invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas invested in 158,586 shares or 2.16% of the stock. California-based Grassi Management has invested 1.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Corvex LP reported 3.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capstone Financial Advisors has invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stearns Svcs Gp has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Lc reported 216,815 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.67M shares. Northstar Gp owns 1.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,837 shares. Barnett And, a Tennessee-based fund reported 679 shares.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,418 shares to 99,026 shares, valued at $11.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 4,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,675 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).