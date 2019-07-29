As Raytheon Co (RTN) Shares Declined, Federated Investors Cut Holding; Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Increased Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stake by $579,715; Market Value Rose

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 1594.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 8,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,677 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $617,000, up from 512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.85. About 760,868 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 25/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Announces Next Phase of New York’s Expanded Participation in State-Based NMLS; 01/05/2018 – DFS FINES GOLDMAN SACHS $54.75M FOR UNSAFE FX TRADING CONDUCT; 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B; 29/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Authorizes Expansion of New York State-Chartered Bank; 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 32.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 129,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 270,297 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.22 million, down from 399,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $189.55. About 549,422 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R also sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84M.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 10,361 shares to 302,251 shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tricida Inc by 35,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 443,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Vapotherm Inc.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Raytheon selected for B-52 AESA radar upgrade – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National Security Concerns May Obstruct The United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18 million for 16.45 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

