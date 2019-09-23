As Raytheon Co (RTN) Share Value Rose, Redwood Investments Decreased Its Holding by $1.48 Million; Goldentree Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Stake by $9.46 Million as Stock Price Rose

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 8,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 36,180 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29 million, down from 44,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.93. About 2.26M shares traded or 24.14% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 675,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 511,531 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.50M for 17.04 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

