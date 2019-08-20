As Raytheon Co (RTN) Share Value Rose, Investec Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Position; Teton Advisors Lowered Its Berry Plastics Group Com (BERY) Position by $4.96 Million

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Berry Plastics Group Inc Com (BERY) by 94.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 93,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 99,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Berry Plastics Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 562,614 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500.

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 4,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 451,323 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.18 million, down from 456,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.47B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $5.59 during the last trading session, reaching $184.78. About 1.51 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Berry Announces Sustainability Strategy – Business Wire” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Berry Global – Stable Growth At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berry Plastics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Lc accumulated 203 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,139 are owned by Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Park West Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 925,000 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 1.29M shares. Ellington Management Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,300 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 11,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.03% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 408,287 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 223 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan Com has 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Vanguard Gp invested in 11.64M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Fort LP accumulated 1,240 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Sei Invests Com invested in 0% or 19,642 shares.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New Com (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 23,733 shares to 60,413 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ducommun Inc Del Com (NYSE:DCO) by 20,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,987 shares to 47,521 shares, valued at $9.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 664,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America I (NYSE:RGA).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar successfully tracks first targets at Wallops Island Test Facility – GuruFocus.com” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.