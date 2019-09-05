As Raytheon Co (RTN) Share Value Rose, Holder Pittenger & Anderson Trimmed Position; New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Increases Holding in Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY)

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 119,569 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 09/04/2018 – Mezzion Wins Appellate Jurisdiction Fight Against Dr. Reddy’s; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S HYDERABAD UNIT GETS FDA FORM 483 WITH 5 OBSERVATIONS; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S TO LAUNCH OF PALONOSETRON HYDROCHLORIDE IN U.S; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MUKHERJEE WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY EREZ ISRAELI, FORMER PRESIDENT & CEO OF ENZYMOTEC; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S: FDA ISSUED 4 OBSERVATIONS FOR API HYDERABAD PLANT; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S: FDA ISSUED FORM 483 FOR HYDERABAD PLANT; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DEFENDING PATENT ESTATE; STAY UNTIL 2020 IN DR. REDDY’S; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MARCH QTR 2017 CONSOL NET PROFIT 3.13 BLN RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO, TARO FOR SERNIVO

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 3,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 22,550 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, down from 25,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $185.97. About 644,974 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM

More notable recent Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) To Present At 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 09/04/2019: RDY,PODD,OPGN,HQY – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “32 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dr. Reddyâ€™s launches Guaifenesin and Pseudoephedrine HCl in two strengths in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 6-K DR REDDYS LABORATORIES For: Aug 20 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $131.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg L (NYSE:TSM) by 11,105 shares to 172,535 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.61M for 16.26 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,744 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fil Limited holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ifrah Fincl Svcs has 0.15% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,207 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.08 million shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 185 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 35 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisor Prns Limited Company holds 0.24% or 10,395 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 1.02M shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Argent Com owns 0.27% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 13,980 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs reported 0.82% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Marshall Wace Llp has 0.12% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Tompkins Fincl reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Natixis Advisors LP stated it has 136,469 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 2,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.