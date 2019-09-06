As Raytheon Co (RTN) Share Value Rose, Holder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Cut Its Holding; Spirit Of America Management Stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) Has Cut by $315,200 as Stock Rose

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $190.46. About 1.76 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $661,000, down from 4,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.59. About 1.81M shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 270 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wendell David Assocs Inc reported 46,142 shares. Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) has invested 0.36% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Rmb Capital Ltd Com has 0.7% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 139,651 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.09% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Fosun holds 0.02% or 1,387 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.73 million shares. 31,105 are owned by Cambridge Inv Rech. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc holds 0.1% or 3,420 shares in its portfolio. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo reported 0.03% stake. Mount Lucas Mngmt LP holds 11,179 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc has 0.23% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 27,236 are held by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Company. Grassi Invest Mgmt has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 64,633 shares to 355,684 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 26,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Welltower Boosts Position With Growth In New Sectors – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “2 Big Fat, Double-Digit Dividend Yields – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 REIT Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At VEREIT, Inc.’s (NYSE:VER) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 17,000 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,172 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company. 2,366 were reported by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Factory Mutual Insurance has invested 0.24% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.12% or 68,916 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0.1% or 9,987 shares in its portfolio. 1,569 are held by Maple Cap Incorporated. Axiom Investors Ltd Com De holds 0.81% or 144,095 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Com invested in 0.1% or 1,154 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability has 0.51% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 595 shares. Orrstown Fin has 780 shares. Farmers National Bank holds 146 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). New York-based Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).