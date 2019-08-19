As Raytheon Co (RTN) Share Value Rose, Davidson D A & Company Lifted Its Stake; Suncor (SU) Valuation Declined While Check Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 3,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 36,262 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, up from 32,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $179.54. About 1.19 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Suncor (SU) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 51,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.88M, down from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 1.50 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 31,909 shares to 12,707 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,802 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb And Williams Inc invested in 0.08% or 5,452 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Llc Il invested in 2,148 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bluemountain Management Ltd Company reported 0.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,385 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 13,484 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,937 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 573,181 shares. The North Carolina-based Parsec Fincl Management has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Factory Mutual Ins has invested 0.24% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Pnc Finance Svcs Group owns 0.17% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 912,710 shares. Brookmont Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 18,931 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 58 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 29,116 shares. West Oak Cap Lc owns 10,549 shares. At Bancorp accumulated 3,035 shares.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) by 4,489 shares to 22,189 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimpress Nv by 25,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (Call) (BRKB).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.62M for 11.65 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.