As Raytheon Co (RTN) Share Value Declined, Holder Chesley Taft & Associates Upped Position; As Nike Class B (NKE) Stock Price Declined, Holder Callahan Advisors Decreased by $1.10 Million Its Stake

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 13,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,706 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, down from 120,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $87.51. About 1.99 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain —

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 6,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,780 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97M, up from 48,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $190.09. About 781,386 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J & owns 7,896 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 39,217 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Brookmont Mgmt holds 2.12% or 18,931 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.16% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Valley National Advisers Inc reported 0% stake. Argyle Capital Mgmt stated it has 28,260 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.59% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cannell Peter B Co accumulated 46,955 shares. Eagle Ridge Management holds 1.27% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 47,353 shares. 1,917 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsr. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 12 shares or 0% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Inv Advsrs has invested 0.1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Regent Invest Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Australia-based Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 1.27% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Palisade Mngmt Ltd Company Nj has 0.07% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 11,248 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. 4,094 shares were sold by Jimenez Frank R, worth $752,828. Another trade for 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 was sold by Wood Michael J.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 16,035 shares to 16,255 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International I (NYSE:PM) by 4,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,401 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Energy: United Technologies and Raytheon Look to Build an Aerospace Titan – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Raytheon (RTN), UK Ministry of Defence team to develop new UK space capabilities – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies and Raytheon: What Investors Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.81 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike pulls ‘Betsy Ross’ sneaker after Kaepernick intervenes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.