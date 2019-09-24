As Raytheon Co (RTN) Share Price Rose, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Increased Holding; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined, Institute For Wealth Management Raised Position by $588,012

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 116.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 2,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 5,470 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $951,000, up from 2,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $197.22. About 391,258 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 51.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 7,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 22,791 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, up from 15,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.51. About 3.07M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $451.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 84,219 shares to 2,651 shares, valued at $295,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 5,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,883 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kiltearn Ptnrs Llp holds 4.61% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 1.90 million shares. Moreover, Centre Asset Llc has 2.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Arrow Financial reported 59,810 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Investors accumulated 1.54 million shares or 0.64% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Co, Virginia-based fund reported 82,258 shares. Brookmont Cap Mngmt reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sheets Smith Wealth holds 16,813 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Sunbelt Securities accumulated 34,115 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md has 29.08M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 74,069 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 117,694 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Management holds 2.34% or 210,231 shares. Brookstone Mngmt stated it has 95,995 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.16 million shares. Advisory Networks reported 141,975 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vestor invested in 0.02% or 550 shares. Miles Cap stated it has 0.4% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ing Groep Nv owns 41,660 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Murphy Management holds 0.17% or 6,489 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia has 326,216 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Diversified owns 11,879 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,537 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.15% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 62,684 shares. Aviance Prns Ltd Llc accumulated 0.17% or 3,550 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 2,426 shares. Smith Graham Com Invest Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.54% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Investec Asset Mngmt North America invested in 13,918 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Colony Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 12,543 shares. 113,786 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,278 shares to 37,143 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 56,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,056 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).