As Raytheon Co (RTN) Share Price Rose, Lafleur & Godfrey Lifted Its Stake by $597,715; Smith Moore & Company Increased Boeing Co (BA) Position by $1.21 Million

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 3,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,154 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42M, up from 8,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 23/03/2018 – End to Boeing trade case good news for aerospace: Bombardier; 23/04/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Flynas to launch talks with Boeing and Airbus for wide-body jets; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET EX-IM BANK OPERATING AGAIN; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS IT HAS MAINTAINED TALKS WITH BOEING ABOUT PARTNERSHIP BUT STILL HASN’T REACHED AN ACCORD -FILING; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION ALSO INCLUDES UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL OF ONE BOEING 787-8 AIRCRAFT, ONE NEW BOEING 787-8 AND SEVEN NEW AIRBUS A320 NEO AIRCRAFT; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 3,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 87,356 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.19 million, up from 83,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 1.82 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $444.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 2,264 shares to 14,488 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Is Boeing (BA) Up 1.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Blow For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

