As Raytheon Co. (RTN) Share Price Rose, Davis-Rea LTD Has Upped Position; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Contrarian Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $307,881 as Shares Rose

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 43,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 72,208 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 116,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 45,758 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $180.27. About 135,502 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.30 million for 10.27 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 250,000 shares to 4.31 million shares, valued at $37.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gerdau S A (NYSE:GGB) by 19.69M shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro.