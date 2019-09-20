As Raytheon Co (RTN) Share Price Rose, Country Club Trust Company Increased Stake; Guggenheim Capital Decreased Position in Transdigm Group (TDG) by $695,037 as Market Value Rose

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 3,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 46,543 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.09 million, up from 43,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $199.33. About 1.01 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 1,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 21,493 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.40 million, down from 22,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $531.28. About 245,058 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beech Hill Advisors, New York-based fund reported 22,280 shares. Kcm Invest Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 25,145 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance owns 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,400 shares. Alkeon holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 261,795 shares. 1,202 were reported by Fulton Bancorporation Na. Qci Asset Mgmt stated it has 5,964 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 142 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Llc holds 0.02% or 12,720 shares. Artemis Limited Liability Partnership has 767,984 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 364,741 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 157,759 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Brookmont Capital invested 1.99% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 31 are owned by Griffin Asset. Private Cap Advisors accumulated 66,563 shares.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,065 shares to 77,109 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,539 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 earnings per share, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.33 million for 28.32 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 43,216 shares to 846,835 shares, valued at $23.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 3,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.