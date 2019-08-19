As Raytheon Co (RTN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Verition Fund Management Trimmed by $1.63 Million Its Holding; Parsons Capital Management Lifted Bp Plc (BP) Stake by $660,265; Stock Declined

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 41.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 15,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 52,065 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 36,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 1.03 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 14/03/2018 – Med Crude-Urals diffs unchanged, CPC Blend bid higher; 12/03/2018 – $BP.GB: BP Rotterdam refinery shuts crude unit: Genscape. 200K b/d. #OOTT @business – ! $BP.GB; 10/04/2018 – Energy Voice: Breaking: BP sanctions two new North Sea developments – #OOTT $BP @BP_plc; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH AT THE SITE DURING THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH IS NOT OVERHEATED; 23/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 07/05/2018 – ALASKA GASLINE DEVELOPMENT CORP – BP COMMITS TO SELL GAS TO ALASKA LNG PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – BP’S CFO SAYS $50-$60 OIL IS PRUDENT RANGE TO PLAN COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – BP EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL DOMESTIC/EXPORT BALANCE OF SHIPMENTS UNCHANGED UP TO 2020 -OFFICIAL; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Aker BP ASA

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 75.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 8,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 2,971 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $541,000, down from 11,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $180.02. About 166,549 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc has 0.09% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Haverford reported 5,049 shares stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 59,200 shares. 1,565 were accumulated by Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt. Private Ocean Ltd reported 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0.25% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Johnson Fin Group reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Strategy Asset Managers Lc stated it has 1,207 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests stated it has 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Lpl Fin Ltd Liability holds 165,663 shares. First Manhattan Company has 0.2% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Amp Capital Invsts holds 0.14% or 139,333 shares. Twin Mngmt owns 34,120 shares. Nuwave Investment Lc reported 1,815 shares. Joel Isaacson And Lc invested in 0.19% or 6,988 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Raytheon, Rheinmetall expand team for US Army combat vehicle competition – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Raytheon Co (RTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kingdom of Bahrain and US sign agreement for Patriot – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 36,458 shares to 64,458 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 10,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18M for 15.63 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.